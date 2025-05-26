Case Against 4 For Duping Thane Women Of Rs 4 Lakh In 'Investment' Scam

A case has been registered against four persons in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 4 lakh after promising to double her investment in a fortnight, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the Ambernath police have registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

He said the complainant has alleged that the accused, Ganesh Kadu, Rahul Shahu, Mohit Jha and Vishal Ashra, approached her in September 2024, claiming that they were expecting to receive a large sum of money through hawala but needed Rs 10 lakh upfront to process the deal.

The official said the accused assured the woman that if she gave them Rs 4 lakh, they would return double the amount in 15 days.

"The woman handed over the money to the accused, but they failed to return it and gave evasive responses when she followed up," he said.

The official said no arrests have been made, and a probe has been initiated.

