Body Of 18-Year-Old IIT Aspirant Found Floating In Canal In Rajasthan

Sidharth Pal had spoken to his father last on Saturday evening, police said (Representational)

The body of an 18-year-old IIT aspirant, missing from his coaching centre's hostel for the last four days, was found floating in a canal at Degod town, the police said on Wednesday.

The body of Sidharth Pal, hailing from Dhanbad district in Jharkhand, was found floating in the canal on Tuesday, said Degod police station in-charge Narayan Singh Hada.

Son of Pawan Chand Pal, a resident of Aamtal police station area in Dhanbad district, Pal had been preparing for the IIT entrance test, said Mr Hada.

He had been taking coaching at an institute in Kota since April this year and stayed at a private hostel in Vigyan Nagar, he said.

Vigyan Nagar police station SHO Neeraj Gupta said Sidharth Pal, a class 11 student, had gone missing from his hostel on Saturday, following which the hostel caretaker had lodged a "missing person" report.

The police had tried to trace his whereabouts, but in vain, Mr Gupta said, adding Sidharth Pal was said to be "not regular" in attending classes and was "not performing well in tests" either.

Sidharth Pal had spoken to his father last on Saturday evening after which his mobile had gone off, the SHO said, adding the youth's father told him on phone that his son seemed depressed when he spoke to him.

The study stress and peers' pressure appear to have driven the youth to take the extreme step, Mr Gupta said, adding, no suicide note of the deceased was recovered.

He said the youth's body has been placed in the MBS Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, which would be carried out after the arrival of his family members from Jharkhand.