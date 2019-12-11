Pregnant Girl Dies After She Was Allegedly Set On Fire By Boyfriend In Bihar

Bihar: The girl was allegedly set on fire when she was alone at her house.

A pregnant minor girl who was allegedly set on fire by her boyfriend on Tuesday died of injuries in Bihar on Wednesday, the police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

"The accused, identified as Arman, was arrested yesterday. They two had a love affair and the girl claimed that she was one-month pregnant," said Nitasha Gudiya, senior police officer said.

"The accused had promised to marry her. However, after he got to know about her pregnancy, he backed out and planned an attack on her along with his friends," she added.

The minor was allegedly set on fire when she was alone at her house, the police official said.

"An investigation in this regard is underway," she added.