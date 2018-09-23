Former Mayor, Driver Shot Dead In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Samir Kumar was fatally shot by men armed with an AK-47 assault rifle near Banaras Bank Chowk.

Former Muzaffarpur Mayor Samir Kumar and his driver were shot dead on Sunday night by unidentified assailants in Bihar, police said.

Samir Kumar and his driver were fatally shot by men armed with an AK-47 assault rifle near Banaras Bank Chowk, news agency ANI said.

The criminals forced the former Mayor's SUV to a stop at the Banaras Chowk and fired dozens of bullets at Mr Kumar and his driver and fled, a police official said.

"We have recovered six cartridges from the spot. It seems that 17-18 rounds were fired," police said.

A case has been registered in this regard.