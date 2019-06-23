Junior Doctor Hangs Herself In Hostel Room At Banaras Hindu University

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh:

A two-page suicide note was found inside the student's hostel room of the Banaras Hindu University (File)


Varanasi: 

A medical student of the Banaras Hindu University committed suicide on Sunday by hanging herself from the ceiling of her hostel room on the campus, police said.

A two-page suicide note was found inside her hostel room in which she mentioned that she was frustrated with her tuberculosis ailment, SHO of Lanka police station Bharat Bhusan said.

Her parents have been informed about the incident and the body has been sent for an autopsy, the official said, adding that further probe into the matter was on.

