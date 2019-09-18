All 25 Members Of Madhya Pradesh Family Has More Than 10 Fingers, Toes

A Madhya Pradesh family has more than 10 fingers and toes.

A family of 25 members in Madhya Pradesh has more than 10 fingers and toes. This genetic anomaly has made it difficult for them to complete their education or get a formal job, the family members claim.

Baldev Yawale, one of the family members, said that there are 25 people in his family and everyone has polydactyly, a congenital condition of supernumerary fingers.

"My children went to school but they did not get to complete their education. School students used to tease my children. I seek help from the government. I have no land. We are very poor," Mr Yawale was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mr Yawale's son Santosh said that he was unable to complete his education due to his condition and is now unable to get any job.

"Normal slippers and shoes do not fit into my feet. I have studied till Class 10. Once I went for Army examination but failed in physical examination," said Santosh Yawale.

"I have 12 fingers in hand and 14 in my feet. I did not get a job because of this. I am not getting any help from the village panchayat. I want the government should help us," he added.

The Yawale family lives in a Betul village, nearly 180 km from state capital Bhopal and their condition has made their village famous. People from adjoining districts often come to meet them, reported news agency ANI.

