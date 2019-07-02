Bear Mauls Man, 32, To Death In Rajasthan's Sirohi

The injury marks on the man's body suggested that he was killed in a bear attack. (Representational)

A bear mauled a man to death in Rajasthan's Sirohi district today, the police said.

Pragaram Dewasi (32) from Jaila village had taken a flock of sheep and goats to a forest area for grazing when the bear attacked him, dragging him for around 50 metres, they said.

The carcass of the bear was also found a few metres away near a pond, Kalendri police station SHO Prabhu Ram said.

He said injury marks suggested that Dewasi was killed in a bear attack.

The bear seemed to have died after consuming some poisonous substance, he said, adding that no injury marks were spotted on the carcass.

The man's body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination and proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC.

The carcass of the bear was handed over to a team of the Forest Department, the SHO said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability