Man Killed By Tiger; Two Hurt In Bear Attack In Maharashtra

A man was killed by a tiger, while two others were injured in an attack by a sloth bear in the forests of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest official said on Friday.

The tiger attack took place in the jungle under Chek Ashta of Pombhurna forest range in Central Chanda division late on Wednesday, said NR Praveen, chief conservator of forest, Chandrapur circle.

The victim Purusottam Madavi, resident of Pombhurna tehsil, had ventured into the jungle to collect some grass when he was attacked and killed by a big cat, the official said.

The victim's body was recovered by his family members on Thursday morning, he said.

Two persons were injured in an attack by a sloth bear in Jamanjetti area on Friday, the official said.

The victims identified as Sunil Lengure (30) and Mahadev Gudettiwar (35) are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, he added.