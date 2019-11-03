70-Year-Old UP Woman Allegedly Killed By Son, His Wife Over Land Dispute

Police started investigation after Premavati's younger son filed a complaint (Representational)

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her son and daughter-in-law, who disposed of her body in a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Bhikharipur village, police said today.

Premavati was allegedly killed by her son Satyanam and daughter-in-law Shanti Devi on October 22. Her younger son on October 30 filed a missing person compliant after which police started probing the matter, they said.

During the investigation Satyanam confessed to the crime and told police about the location of the body that was found on Saturday.

Police said Premavati was killed because of a land dispute with her son.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.