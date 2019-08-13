2 Children Among 7 Dead As Truck Overturns In UP's Badaun

Upset over the accident, people surrounded police officials (Representational)

Seven persons, including two children, were killed while five others were severely injured after a truck carrying wheat sacks overturned late on Monday night in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun.

"The truck overturned after it applied sudden brakes on the road. Five persons, who were injured, were taken to the hospital. We will make sure that they get the proper treatment," District Magistrate, Dinesh Kumar Singh told reporters.

Upset over the accident, people surrounded police officials and the District Magistrate.

They also raised slogans, following which the police tried to disperse them.

