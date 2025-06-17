4 Boys Killed After Speeding Truck Overturns, Crushes Them In UP: Cops

Four boys died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district after a speeding truck overturned and crushed them, police said on Monday.

According to Superintendent of Police Ankur Agarwal, the boys were standing near a motorcycle on the roadside when the accident happened.

"Four boys were standing near a motorcycle on the roadside. Suddenly, a truck coming from the front went out of the driver's control and overturned, and all four boys got crushed under it," he said.

Police teams rushed to the spot immediately and took the injured boys to the hospital.

However, all four were declared dead due to the severity of their injuries. "The police immediately reached the spot and took all four injured boys to the hospital, but due to the injuries being very serious, all of them died," the SP added.

An FIR was lodged by the victims' families, and a case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver.

"The search for the truck driver is on; soon, he will be arrested, and strict action will be taken," said SP Agarwal.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and further investigations are still ongoing.

On Sunday, in a tragic accident, a total of five people died and one person was injured in a road accident near Amethi at the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on the Purvanchal Expressway 59.700 when a vehicle carrying dead bodies from Lucknow towards the Ghazipur-Bihar road met with an accident.

Officials from the Shukul Bazaar police station reached the accident spot, and the injured were sent to the hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over the Amethi road accident and has taken cognisance of the matter. CM Yogi has ordered the officials to provide necessary treatment to the injured in the road accident and has wished for their speedy recovery.

