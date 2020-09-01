Assam Man, On Way To Cremate Father-In-Law, Dies As Boat Capsizes

The man's body was recovered by the locals (Representational)

A man drowned while six others swam to safety when their boat capsized in a river in Assam's Kamrup district on Monday, police said.

The boat capsized when it was crossing a tributary of the Brahmaputra river near the Sualkuchi textile town, they said.

The man has been identified as Aswini Nath from the Nalbari district, they added.

His body was recovered by the locals and doctors at the Sualkuchi First Referral Unit declared him dead on arrival.

Mr Nath and the six others were on the way to attend the cremation of his father-in-law on the opposite bank of the river, officials said.

