Andhra Teen Hacked To Death, Probably With A Farm Knife: Police

The boy who was killed was a second year college student. (Representational)

A 17-year-old student was allegedly hacked to death in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said.

The accused, Anjaneyulu, reportedly attacked the boy when he was coming back home from college on a bicycle, they said. The boy was found dead, in a pool of blood, at a sugarcane field in Devarakota village.

Speaking to PTI, Avanigadda Deputy Superintendent of Police V Pothuraju said, "The two were in an affair with a woman which led to a dispute between them."

The woman separated from her husband after a fight, police said, adding that she lives with her two children at her native village.

The boy who was killed was a second year college student.

Anjaneyulu, is a toddy plant tapper. He is said to have attacked the boy with a farm knife. "Anjaneyulu has been arrested. He has confessed to the crime," said the DSP.

A case was registered and investigation is on based on the complaint filed by the parents of the boy. The body was sent to Avanigadda Government Hospital and post-mortem will be carried out on Wednesday, said police.

