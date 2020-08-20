AMU Employees Accuses Professor Of Sexual Harassment

In her complaint, the woman has accused the four men of taunting her (File)

A woman employee at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has filed a case of sexual harassment against four men, including a professor who had accused her son of assaulting him inside his office, officials said on Wednesday.

The employee was transferred from one department to another in the first week of August.

On August 10, the professor had filed an FIR against half a dozen men, including the son of the woman employee, alleging that the men had assaulted him with steel rods inside his office. The woman was also named in the FIR.

Circle officer, Civil Lines police station, Anil Samania said the matter is under investigation as a cross case has been filed. The woman was herself booked on a charge of assaulting a professor at his office on August 10, he said.

Mr Samania said, "A case against four men has been registered on charges of alleged sexual harassment."

In her complaint, the woman has accused the four men of taunting her.

AMU spokesperon professor Shafay Kidwai said following the assault on the teacher, the woman employee was suspended and an enquiry ordered against her son who allegedly led the attack.

He has been barred from entering the campus pending enquiry, thr professor said.

In a statement following the alleged incident of assault of the professor, AMU Proctor professor Mohammad Wasim Ali had said, "We have taken a very serious view of this incident since a professor was assaulted in full public view by goons who were brandishing weapons and threatening to kill the professor for allegedly getting the woman employee transferred."

A senior AMU official said there are credible inputs, indicating that the woman employee earlier faced charges of dereliction of duty and insubordination.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)