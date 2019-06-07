National Security Act Against Accused Who Strangled 2-Year-Old: UP Cops

Police said that the girl killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute. (Representational image)

The Aligarh Police said they will probe the murder of a two-year-old girl under the National Security Act (NSA) and transfer the case to a fast track court.

"We are proceeding with it as an NSA case, we will try to get it to a fast track court. There is no mention of rape or acid in postmortem report. Two accused have been arrested, five police officials have been suspended," Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhary said.

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly strangling a two-year-old girl in Tappal area of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The body of the girl was found in a garbage dump on June 2.

A case was registered against the accused identified as Zahid and Aslam for murder and kidnapping. While Zahid allegedly killed the child, the other accused helped him in committing the crime.

Police said on June 5 that the girl was abducted and killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute her father had with Zahid.

"The girl''s father told us that he had a money dispute with Zahid who had threatened the former with dire consequences. We questioned Zahid and it was revealed that the body was hidden at Aslam's house. The body was later found at the garbage dump," the police official said.

A postmortem was conducted under the supervision of a three-doctor team which confirmed that she was strangulated but ruled out the possibility of rape, the police said.