After Infant Dies, Family Ransack Thane Hospital, Manhandle Staff

Police said a probe was underway and a case would be registered soon after.

Irate relatives ransacked a hospital in Thane district in Maharashtra on Monday after a two-month-old boy died there while undergoing treatment, police said.

The infant was admitted to the hospital, situated in Kalyan, in the morning and died soon after, and the family has alleged it was due to lapses on part of doctors there, a charge rubbished by the doctors, said Inspector ST Jadhav.

He said a probe was underway and a case would be registered after verifying the allegations of the child's family and the defence of the medical staff at the facility.

A video of the child's family ransacking the hospital and manhandling doctors and staff present went viral on social media soon after.

Such incidents have routinely led to crippling medical strikes nationwide, the most widespread one being in June this year after doctors of NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata were attacked by relatives of a man who died there.