Man Who Escaped During Refuelling Of Police Vehicle Arrested In UP

Teams from three police stations were deployed in a combing operation post which the man was arrested.

An FIR has been registered against the constable and home guard jawan: Police

Lakhimpur Kheri:

A man charged under the POSCO Act fled from police custody after the vehicle in which he was being taken to the police station stopped at a petrol station in Lakhimpur Kheri to refuel on Sunday.

A video of the incident shows the accused fleeing from the petrol pump. Teams from three police stations were deployed in a combing operation post which the man was arrested today.

An FIR has been registered against the constable and home guard jawan who were accompanying him.

Senior police official (ASP) Lakhimpur Kheri, Arun Kumar Singh told reporters that the accused pushed one of the police personnel and ran away from the petrol station, when the vehicle stopped to refuel at a petrol station.

"As far as the negligence of Police is concerned, strict action will be taken against the guilty," he added.

