7 Killed, 24 Injured As Truck Falls Into Rivulet In Gujarat A truck carrying people fell into rivulet killing 7 and injuring 24 others. Near Rajula town, Amreli district.

At least seven people were killed and 24 others were injured when a truck carrying them, fell into a rivulet near Rajula town of Amreli district, said police.



The incident took place late on Friday night when people from Mahuva town in Bhavnagar district were returning home from Amreli after attending a marriage ceremony, they said.The driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle due to which it veered off the bridge and fell into the water body, police said.



"At least seven people, including three women, were killed, while 24 others sustained injuries when the truck fell into the rivulet near Rajula town of Amreli district," Nirlipt Rai, Superintendent of Police of Amreli, said.



"The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital", he said. The deceased were identified as Kesarben Baraiya, Jaysukh Shiyani, Samjuben Arjanbhai, Bhanuben Kanabhai, Bharatbhai Lakhabhai, Haresh Jesa and Shobhaben Rameshbhai, police said.



A complaint has been lodged against the truck driver, who fled from the spot after the mishap, police said.





