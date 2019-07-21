8-Year-Old Found Unconscious In Garbage Dump In Odisha, Rape Suspected

The child's condition is stated to be stable. (Representational)

An eight-year-old girl, with injury marks on her body, was found unconscious in a garbage dump in Odisha's Angul district today. The police said they suspect that the child was raped.

"We suspect that she was abducted, raped and then dumped. We will be able to confirm this only after a medical examination," a police officer said.

The child had gone missing on from her home on Saturday night. She was sleeping with her family members in the verandah of the house," he added.

The child has been admitted to the district hospital in Angul and her condition is stated to be stable.

Deputy Inspector General Narsingha Bhol said the girl is not in a condition to give her statement now.

A forensic team has been sent to the spot, he added.

