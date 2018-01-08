62-Year-Old Runner Dies Of Heart Attack At Vadodara Marathon

Organisers said Bharat Samani, 62, died while taking part in the 21 kilometre half-marathon. Mr Samani died near the Taj Gateway hotel on Productivity Road with organisers saying that a group of three doctors who were running close to Mr Samani spotted him lying on the road in distress.
These doctors called up an ambulance service which rushed Mr Samani to a private hospital nearby where he was declared dead on arrival, the marathon organisers said.
The event was earlier flagged off from the Navlakhi ground in Vadodara by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who expressed happiness at an increasing number of cities in Gujarat hosting marathons.