60-Year-Old Man Killed By Nephews In UP Over Land Dispute: Cops

The body has been sent for post-mortem, said police (Representational)

A 60-year-old man was beaten to death by his nephews in a village here on Saturday over a land dispute, police said.

Shripati Yadav was attacked by his nephews Sunil and Kirti when he went to plough his field in Khanpur village under the Sarai Lakhansi police station area of this district, Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey said.

Shripati Yadav was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the SP said.

The accused, who killed the man over a land dispute, have been on the run since the incident, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been launched, the police said.

