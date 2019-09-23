6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped In UP

The accused went missing after the incident. (Representational)

A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped by one of her neighbours in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on Sunday. The accused went missing after the incident.

The incident took place when the girl was playing outside her house. The accused took her to a nearby field and raped her.

He then left the girl there who was bleeding. She was taken to a hospital after that.

Police have registered a case against the accused and are conducting raids to arrest him.

"A 6-year-old girl was brought here. She was very afraid. Medical examination has been done and report is awaited. It seems that she was raped," said Dr Deepti Malik.

"Police immediately went to the spot after the incident. The child is under treatment and on the basis of the complaint by the family members FIR is registered against the accused. The police team is conducting raids to arrest him," said Santosh Kumar, CO, Pilkhuwa Circle.

Further details are awaited.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.