4 Killed, 4 Injured In Collision Between Two Cars In UP's Amroha

At least four persons were killed and four others were seriously injured after two speeding cars collided near Manota village in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Lucky, Salman, Shahrukh, and Shahnawaz, hailing from Delhi.

According to the officials, the victims were travelling to Bulandshahr from Gajraula as part of some work when their car met with the accident. Four passengers in the other car, were seriously injured, they added.

"The accident took place near Manota bridge under Hasanpur police station area of Amroha district on Sunday night, when two cars travelling at high speed collided. Four youths died on the spot, while four youths riding in the other car were seriously injured," Hasanpur Circle Officer (CO) Deep Kumar Pant said.

"They were close friends and used to make videos on YouTube. They were going to Bulandshahr for some work, when they met with this accident on the way," he added.

The bodies of all four have been sent to Amroha for postmortem, the police said.

