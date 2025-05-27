Advertisement
4 Arrested With Ganja Worth Rs 14.18 Lakh In Thane District

The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

Read Time: 1 min
4 Arrested With Ganja Worth Rs 14.18 Lakh In Thane District
Police team recovered 70.919 kg of ganja worth Rs 14.1 lakh from the men.(Representational)
Thane:

Four persons have been arrested for alleged possession of ganja worth Rs 14.18 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Kashimira police station apprehended the accused on May 24, an official said.

He said the accused, Akhtar Rafique Sheikh (32), Jabbar Khajamiya Sheikh (30), Sharik Jamir Ansari (21), and Azgar Ali Arshad Hussain Ansari (21), are residents of Bhiwandi.

The official said the police team recovered 70.919 kg of ganja worth Rs 14.1 lakh from the men, along with a tempo.

He said one of the accused, Akhtar Rafique Sheikh, is a habitual offender with seven cases against him, including for theft and organised crime.

The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Thane, Maharashtra, Drugs
