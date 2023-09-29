3 Of Family Killed In Motorcycle-Van Collision In Odisha: Cops

Their motorcycles collided head-on with the vehicle, the officer said. (Representational)

A couple and their son-in-law were killed on Friday after their motorcycle collided head-on with a van in Odisha's Keonjhar district, police said.

The accident occurred near Padmapur Gate in the Anandpur area when the collision took place, a senior officer said.

The victims have been identified as Sahadev Behera (46), his wife Chandini (40) and their 22-year-old son-in-law Abhiram Behera, he said.

The couple belonged to Kalabila village under the Ghasipura Police Station limits in the district, the son-in-law was from the Karanjia area of the Mayurbhanj district.

The accident took place around noon when they were on their way to Anandapur, he said.

Their motorcycles collided head-on with the vehicle, the officer said.

"One of them died on the spot, and the two others were taken to the Anandpur hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries," he added.

