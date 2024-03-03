3 Men Pose As Cops, Rob Woman Of Gold Worth Rs 1.57 Lakh In Maharashtra

A case was registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, said police (Representational)

Three persons allegedly posing as policemen robbed gold worth Rs 1.57 lakh from a woman in Majiwada in Thane city, a police official said on Sunday. On February 28, the three accused told the 56-year-old woman there were several cases of chain snatching in the area and it was not safe to wear gold ornaments, the official said quoting her complaint.

"They asked her to put her two gold bangles worth Rs 1.57 lakh in a cover they gave as a precautionary measure. However, they swiftly changed the cover with an empty one while returning it to the victim and fled the scene," he said.

A case was registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, the Kapurbawdi police station official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)