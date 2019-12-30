3 Killed After Truck Falls Off Bridge In Rajasthan

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem (Representational)

Three occupants of a truck, including a 62-year-old man and his grandson, were killed and another was injured on Sunday when the vehicle careened off a bridge and landed on its side in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, the police said.

The truck driver apparently dozed off and lost control of the vehicle. The truck carrying ''mung'' beans was on way to Palanpur when it fell off the Chandrawati Bridge, killing three occupants on the spot and injuring another, according to police.

Those dead were identified as Hukmaram Jat, his grandson Kuldeep (21) and driver Tejaram Jat (57), the police said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case was registered at Abu Road RIICO police station against the truck driver, they said.