Number Of Dead In Odisha Bus Accident 10, Clarifies Hospital

Altogether 10 persons were killed in Tuesday's bus accident in Odisha's Cuttack district, and not 12 as has been reported earlier, an official of state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital said on Wednesday.

The hospital had actually received 10 bodies, including those of three women, and 42 injured persons, the hospital's Emergency Officer Dr B N Moharana said.

Mr Moharana on Tuesday said 12 bodies were brought to the hospital along with 49 injured people.

However, he did not elaborate on the change in the number of casualties.

Seven critically injured persons are in the ICU and they are being treated by a team of doctors drawn from 10 departments, Mr Moharana said.

The private bus, on its way to Cuttack from Talcher, crashed into the railing of the bridge near Jagatpur and plunged 30 feet down into the dry riverbed of the Mahanadi.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the bus lost control when a buffalo came in front of it. The driver swerved the bus to save the animal and thus the accident happened, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the transport department has ordered an enquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, official sources said.

The police also registered a criminal case against the driver of the bus, who is among the injured.

State Governor Ganeshi Lal, Health Minister Pratap Jena and Transport Minister Nrushingha Sahu and others visited the hospital and hailed the hospital employees for saving the lives of the injured.

"We cannot bring back those who have left us but we will not allow anyone of the remaining to leave us," the Governor said.