5 Dead, Many Injured After Kolkata-Bound Bus Falls From Bridge In Odisha

Five people, including a woman, died and several others are reported injured after a Kolkata-bound bus fell from a bridge in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday evening, police said.

The accident took place around 9 pm on Barabati bridge on National Highway-16, when the bus with 40 passengers was en route to Kolkata from Puri.

Rescue operation is underway at the accident spot.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each for the families who lost a loved one.