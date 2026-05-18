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23-Year-Old Man Kidnaps, Rapes Minor At Railway Station In Thane

The Maharashtra GRP arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor girl at Kalyan railway station.

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23-Year-Old Man Kidnaps, Rapes Minor At Railway Station In Thane
The accused brought the minor girl to the railway station around 5 pm and sexually assaulted her
  • A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped at Kalyan railway station in Thane district
  • A 23-year-old man was arrested by government railway police in connection with the case
  • The accused brought the minor to the station and sexually assaulted her around 5 pm
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Thane:

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man on the premises of a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district, the government railway police (GRP) said on Sunday.

The GRP have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the assault that occurred at Kalyan railway station on Saturday evening, an official said.

The accused brought the minor girl to the railway station around 5 pm and sexually assaulted her, he said.

Details regarding where the duo hailed from were not revealed.

The accused has been booked under section 137(2) (kidnapping), 64(1) (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, senior inspector Pandhari Kande of the Kalyan GRP said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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Kalyan Railway Station, Minor Rape Case, Sexual Assault Investigation
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