23-Year-Old Man Kidnaps, Rapes Minor At Railway Station In Thane

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man on the premises of a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district, the government railway police (GRP) said on Sunday.

The GRP have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the assault that occurred at Kalyan railway station on Saturday evening, an official said.

The accused brought the minor girl to the railway station around 5 pm and sexually assaulted her, he said.

Details regarding where the duo hailed from were not revealed.

The accused has been booked under section 137(2) (kidnapping), 64(1) (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, senior inspector Pandhari Kande of the Kalyan GRP said.

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