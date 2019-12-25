21-Year-Old Woman Fakes Kidnapping For Trip With Lover In Nagpur: Police

The police grew suspicious after finding contradictions in her statements. (Representational)

A woman from Nagpur, Maharashtra, cooked up a fake story about her kidnapping to hide the fact from her family that she had gone with a man on her own will, the police said today.

Sunil Gangurde, Inspector of the Gittikhadan Police Station, said the 21-year-old woman along with her parents filed a kidnapping complaint at 8 pm on Monday.

The parents alleged that four men forced their daughter into a four-wheeler while she was on way to college, and took her to a secluded place, from where she somehow managed to escape, he said, quoting from the complaint.

Soon after, the police started investigations and took the woman to the spot where she said she was taken after being kidnapped. Nagpur Crime Branch teams also joined the probe and rushed to the spot.

However, the police grew suspicious after finding contradictions in her statements.

The police then checked a CCTV footage from near her college and found that the woman, a BA second year student, left with a man on his motorcycle after attending classes, Mr Gangurde said.

The police confronted the woman with the evidence in front of her family after which she confessed to cooking up the kidnapping story, he said.

Further investigation revealed that she had gone to a place on outskirts of Nagpur city with her boyfriend who then later dropped her home, the police said.

Realising she will be scolded by family members for going out without informing them, the woman came up with the fake kidnapping story, the police said.

The woman thought the matter would end up with parents believing her story. However, her parents approached the police, leading to the entire drama coming out in the open, they said.

A police official said no case has been registered in this regard so far.