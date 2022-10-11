2 Killed As 12-Wheel Truck Overturns On Eatery In Bengal

Two people killed after a truck overturned on a roadside eatery in Bengal. (Representational)

Two people were killed after a truck overturned on a roadside eatery in West Bengal's Alipurduar district today, the police said.

The incident happened on Asian Highway-48 at Choupathi in Madarihat police station area, they said.

A 12-wheeler truck, which was transporting urea from Assam to Siliguri, overturned on the eatery after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

The deceased were identified as Purna Arya, 48, and Rajkumar Barman, 55. They were at the eatery during the accident.

The bodies were recovered after the truck was removed with help of five cranes, police said.



