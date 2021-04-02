2 Dead, 1 Loses Vision After Consuming 'Spurious' Liquor In UP: Cops

Three people have been arrested so far, the police said (Representational image)

Two people died, one lost his vision while several others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor distributed by panchayat election candidates in Tigalpur village, the police said today.

"Some panchayat election candidates had distributed liquor on the occasion of Holi to influence voters. After its consumption, Sanjay Singh (30) and Premdas (45) died, while Amar Singh lost his vision and is admitted to a hospital," Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said.

Sanjay Singh and Premdas were admitted to a hospital on Thursday but they died during treatment. Some others are also hospitalised, the police said.

Three people, including prospective candidates for village head, have been arrested, Mr Sharma said, adding that they were booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The liquor that was distributed could not be recovered, but empty pouches found in the village have been sent for an examination, he said, adding that the dead bodies were sent for autopsy.

District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan said the matter is being probed.