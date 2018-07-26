2 Businessmen Brothers Shot Dead In UP For Not Paying Extortion Money

The victims were in the business of building materials (Representational)

Two businessmen brothers were shot dead in Kohandaur area of Pratapgarh for allegedly not paying extortion money, the police said today.

Shyam Sunder Jaiswal (55) and Shyam Murat Jaiswal (48) were shot by unidentified bike-borne assailants on Thursday at about 8 pm, officials said.

The victims were in the business of building materials. Their family members alleged that the two were getting extortion calls over the past few days, they added.

In view of the incident, Kohandaur police station SHO Nagendra Singh Nagar was suspended, officials said.

Meanwhile, locals protested the killings on the Allahabad-Faizabad highway, causing a traffic jam.

Senior district and police officials are looking into the matter, they added.