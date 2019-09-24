16-Year-Old Gang-Raped Inside Moving Car In UP, Two Arrested

The teen was returning from school when she was kidnapped by the two men (Representational)

A 16 year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a moving car in a village, the police said today.

The girl, a student of Class 11, was returning from school when she was kidnapped by the two youth who raped her and later threw her near a pond on Saturday, senior police official Triveni Singh said.

The girl somehow reached home and narrated the incident. A complaint was registered on Sunday and both the youth, identified as Sikander and Rishi, have been arrested, Mr Singh said.

The accused were riding the vehicle with a black film on the windows, the police official said.

Mr Singh also rejected the reports that the school in which the girl was studying has expelled her after the incident.

"There is no truth in these reports and I have verified it myself. These are rumours and action will be taken against those behind them," he added.

