3 Sentenced To Life In UP For Gang-Raping 2 Girls From Nepal

(Representative Image)

A special court here has sentenced three men to life imprisonment and another person to seven years in jail in a case connected to the gang rape of two girls from Nepal.

The court of Judge Jahend Pal Singh on Friday evening also imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 each on Chander alias Ramchandra Paswan, Rajendra Paswan, and Rakesh Paswan and a fine of Rs 15,500 on Pintu after holding them guilty under various sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Additional government advocate Pawan Kumar Shukla said a case was registered against the four at the Haraiya police station on June 26, 2022, for the offence of gang rape of the two minor girls who had come through a forest to purchase goods from a market adjacent to the India-Nepal border.

Police subsequently arrested all four, sent them to jail, and filed a charge sheet, he added.