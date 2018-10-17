12-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Himself With Uncle’s Pistol, Dies

A case has been registered against the boy's uncle.

October 17, 2018
The boy was holding the pistol when it went off and a bullet hit him in the chest. (Representational)

Mumbai: 

A 12-year-boy died after he accidently shot himself while handling a country-made pistol in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said Wednesday. Police have arrested his uncle, to whom the gun allegedly belonged.

The boy, identified as Aditya Bhairavnath More, was holding the pistol in his hand when it went off and the bullet hit him in the chest, police said.

A case has been registered against his uncle Navnath More. Police are trying to find out how he got the pistol. "We are also investigating whether the accused has any criminal record," police said

