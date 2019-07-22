1,000 Detonators, 5,000 Gelatin Rods Seized In UP's Jhansi, 4 Arrested

The Anti-Terrorism Squad conducted the operation with the help of local police. (Representational image)

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police confiscated a huge cache of explosives including 1,000 detonators and 5,000 gelatin rods at Uldan in Jhansi on Sunday.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the case and two vehicles were seized. The Anti-Terrorism Squad conducted the operation with the help of local police.

"Huge explosive material has been recovered and two vehicles have been seized. Thousand gelatin cells and 5,000 rods were recovered. Four people are arrested. FIR is lodged in the case," said Sri Prakash Dwivedi, SP city, Jhansi

Further investigation is underway.

