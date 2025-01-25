Manipur Woman Arrested In Chennai For Selling Painkillers

A woman from Manipur has been arrested in Chennai for selling painkiller tablets illegally, the police said in a statement.

The police said they recovered 8,100 tablets, Rs 1,650 in cash and an iPhone from the accused identified as Vungliaching alias Rebekka, 30, a resident of Singhat in Churachandpur district, a Kuki tribes-dominated area amid the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Vungliaching was carrying painkillers called 'tapentadol hydrochloride' tablets.

After getting information about the woman, a special team led by the inspector of Chennai's Thiruvanmiyur police station monitored movements near Thiruvanmiyur bus stand. They arrested her there.

The police said Vungliaching bought the tablets online, got them via courier, and sold them across Chennai.

She was taken to a local court on Friday. The police said they have taken her into custody and an investigation is on.