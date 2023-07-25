Video: BMW Car Catches Fire On Chennai Road, Traffic Hit

The car fire stopped the traffic on the road in Chennai.

A luxury BMW car caught fire in the middle of a busy road in Chennai. Videos of the green-coloured car engulfed in smoke and flames coming out of it are circulating on social media. According to local outlets, the driver jumped out of the car in the nick of time and escaped unhurt. The videos also shows a team of the fire department reaching the spot and extinguishing the blaze. The incident was reported from Chrompet in the Tamil Nadu capital, according to Asianet News.

The outlet said that the driver stopped the car after noticing the smoke and quickly jumped out of the vehicle. The car was a 3 Series GT.

The driver has been identified as 22-year-old Parthasarthy. He was travelling from Thiruvallikeni to Tindivanam.

Due to the fire in the car, there was heavy traffic on the road. However, the traffic police swung into action to clear it immediately.