Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Opens Chennai's 'Longest Unidirectional' Flyover

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inaugurated the unidirectional Medavakkam flyover, the longest in Chennai, running for a distance of 2.03 kilometres, connecting Tambaram and Velachery.

The second arm of the three-lane flyover at Medavakkam facilitates hassle-free flow of vehicular traffic. Motorists could avoid three arterial junctions -- Medavakkam-Sholinganallur road, Mount-Medavakkam main road, and Medavakkam-Mambakkam road.

The first flyover spanning 1.06 km helps motorists skip the Medavakkam-Sholinganallur road and Medavakkam-Mambakkam road, and along with it the Koyambedu flyover were inaugurated by the chief minister last year.

The inauguration on Friday marks the completion of the construction of two unidirectional three-lane flyovers on Velachery-Tambaram Radial road by the state highways department. With the opening of the twin flyovers, traffic congestion in Medavakkam and also the travelling time would get reduced considerably, a release said.

Highways Minister E V Velu, MSME Minister T M Anbarasan, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian; Principal Secretary, Highways and Minor Ports, Dheeraj Kumar; and Chengalpattu Collector A R Rahul Nadh, were among those who participated in the inauguration.

Besides, Chief Minister Stalin also inaugurated 12 warehouses and office building of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation built at Madhavaram in Tiruvallur district, Perungattur village in Tiruvannamalai district, Ellachipalayam in Erode district, and Palladam block in Tiruppur district, at a total cost of Rs 35.82 crore, from the state secretariat here. These warehouses have a total capacity of 19,000 metric tonnes.

Later, speaking after solemnising the marriage of a DMK legislator's son here, the chief minister claimed that his government had accomplished in the first year of rule what an elected party would do during 10 years in power.

"It has been only a year since the regime change (in Tamil Nadu after the DMK trounced the AIADMK). But during this period, we have achieved manifold what could have been done during 10 years in power," the chief minister said.

One such unique achievement is providing free travel pass for women to travel in government buses and this gesture immensely benefited them, he said.

