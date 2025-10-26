Fearing Floods, Chennai Residents Move To Top Floors In Low-Lying Areas

Residents in several low-lying parts of South Chennai - already known flood-prone zones - have begun shifting their belongings to upper floors, fearing inundation ahead of the next spell of rain.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a heavy rainfall alert for October 27 and 28, panic has spread among families in these vulnerable neighbourhoods.

IMD Weather Alert !



A Deep Depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by Oct 27 and a Severe Cyclonic Storm by 28th October.



⛈️ Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over:

Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe: Oct 27–28

Coastal… pic.twitter.com/bcdxIhxG5s — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 26, 2025

Light to Moderate rain with Light Thunderstorm and Lightning is likely at isolated places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Dharmapuri and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/O8A7STb4L3 — IMD-Tamilnadu Weather (@ChennaiRmc) October 26, 2025

Revathy, a resident of Varadharajapuram, a suburb of Chennai, says she dreads the monsoon every year as her house routinely gets flooded. As a precaution this time, she has already moved her belongings upstairs.

"We are used to this. Every monsoon season is hectic for us. Last year, I lost my refrigerator, cot and even TV. This time we can't afford to lose more, so we're taking precautions. Authorities should take action," she said.

Another resident, Jose, said this year could be worse, claiming that more than 12 water canals have been encroached upon by a private builder. "Despite several complaints, there's been no action from the authorities," he added.

Areas such as Mudichur, Varadharajapuram, Rayappan Nagar and other localities around Tambaram are notorious for severe flooding during the Northeast Monsoon. Residents have urged the government to prioritise these neighbourhoods and implement immediate preventive measures.

Meanwhile, the State government said it has identified flood-prone zones and that precautionary measures are being taken.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected the Adyar River in Chennai and reviewed measures taken to tackle the heavy rains in several parts of the state.

In a post on X, Stalin said, "I conducted an advisory meeting today through a video conference regarding the measures to tackle the heavy rains currently lashing Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and the Delta districts."

"I have instructed that immediate action be taken on complaints received from the public and that rice procurement operations be carried out without any lapses, and I have inquired about the precautionary measures that have been taken," he added.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, orange and yellow alerts have been issued for various parts of Tamil Nadu for the next four days as weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea continue to feed moisture into the region.

An orange alert has been issued for seven coastal and delta districts, including Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, and Puducherry, till 8:30 am on Wednesday.

(With inputs from ANI)

