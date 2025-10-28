"<i>Behen Hai Meri</i>": Siblings Claim Cops Harassed Them At Bihar Eatery

A video of a Bihar police officer allegedly misbehaving with a man and a woman after they told him they were siblings has sparked outrage on social media. The incident occurred on October 24 at the BR-11 Restaurant in Barsoi.

The CCTV footage shows the Station House Officer (SHO) approaching the duo seated at a table. The officer is heard asking the man, "Kaun hai ye? (Who is this sitting with you?)" The man replies, "Behen hai meri (She is my sister)."

Instead of ending the conversation, the officer appeared visibly irritated and accused the man of "talking back," warning him to "watch his tone and temper." The man, however, remained calm and responded, "Aapne poocha toh maine bola behen hai (You asked, so I just told you that she is my sister)."

The situation then escalated into a heated exchange, as another police officer joined, appearing to support the SHO. At one point, the woman was seen recording the officers on her phone.

The video, shared by the man, had the caption, "This incident occurred yesterday night when we went for family dinner in Barsoi, Bihar, which falls under Katihar district. So we can't even take our sister for a family dinner if it's election time in Bihar?"

He tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Katihar Police.

This incident occured yesterday night when we went for family dinner in barsoi bihar which falls under katihar dist. So we cant even take our sister for family dinner if its election time in bihar? @ECISVEEP @KatiharSp @katiharpolice @narendramodi @NitishKumar #BiharElection2025 pic.twitter.com/gqCPXrDnON — yash agrawal (@yash1524) October 25, 2025

Soon, the video spread across social media platforms, and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Katihar, launched an inquiry.

The Katihar Police issued a statement clarifying that on October 24, routine checks were being conducted at hotels and lodges in view of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Police said that around 8 pm, information was received that some "anti-social elements" were sitting at the restaurant. To verify this information, the SHO, along with Assistant Sub-Inspector Ranjan Kumar Yadav and a female constable, reached the restaurant around 8.10 pm and began asking the people sitting there for their names and addresses.

A police statement further said that during the questioning, the individuals, referring to the brother and sister duo, allegedly failed to give "satisfactory answers" and reportedly used inappropriate language against the police. This led to a heated exchange between the officers and the people at the restaurant.

The SHO immediately informed the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Barsoi about the incident. Taking note of the matter, the SHO has been issued a showcause notice, and further action is being taken, the statement said.