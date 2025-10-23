2-Year-Old Girl Drowns In Flooded Plot Near Chennai Residence

Amid heavy rains lashing Tamil Nadu, a two-year-old girl was found dead after accidentally drowning in stagnant rainwater collected in an open plot near her residence on the outskirts of Chennai.

The victim, identified as Pranikashree, was playing outside her house in Mangadu on Wednesday evening when she is believed to have slipped and fallen into the waterlogged plot behind their residence. Police said the child appeared to have got entangled in nearby bushes and was unable to free herself.

Her parents - Sandeep Kumar, an employee at a lift company, and Priyadarshini, who works at a software firm - reportedly realised she was missing around 6.30 pm after waking up from a nap. They searched the neighbourhood before spotting the child's hand in the rainwater-filled plot. She was rushed to the government hospital in Poonamallee, where doctors declared her dead.

A senior police officer told NDTV, "We don't suspect any foul play. Preliminary investigation suggests it was an accident while the child was playing near the house."

The Mangadu police have registered a case of accidental drowning and sent the body for post mortem.

This marks the third rain-related death in Tamil Nadu this week as the northeast monsoon intensifies. On Tuesday, two women were killed in Cuddalore district when a neighbouring house collapsed on their hut amid heavy downpour.