Chennai Gears Up For Monsoon With Motors And Vehicles On Standby

The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced that it is fully prepared to tackle the upcoming northeast monsoon, with an extensive lineup of motorised vehicles and equipment kept ready to address waterlogging and related emergencies across the city.

According to a release, all motors, vehicles and machinery intended for flood response have been serviced and kept on standby in the Corporation's 15 zones. These include high-capacity electric and diesel motors, portable pumps, submersible pumps, suction machines, generators, jet rodding machines, mobile pumps and super suckers. Officials stated that a detailed inspection was conducted on September 15 to ensure that every piece of equipment was in working condition.

In total, 596 motors are ready for deployment — among them 50 high-capacity units, 192 pumps, 500 road pumps, 100 generator sets, 150 submersible pumps and suction units. The Corporation has also mobilised 478 vehicles and heavy machines, including two earthmovers, three excavators, six jet rodding machines, seven mobile pumps, 15 desilting vehicles, 224 portable diesel motors, 52 trolley-mounted motors, five heavy-duty vehicles, seven jetting lorries, 60 tankers, 93 tipper lorries and even a trailer-mounted dewatering vehicle.

Officials added that zonal offices will function as flood-response control rooms, monitoring rain-related incidents and coordinating swift response. The Corporation said it is determined to minimise disruption to daily life and ensure quick clearance of inundated areas during heavy rains.

The civic body has also stationed motors and equipment at strategic locations, particularly those prone to waterlogging, to ensure rapid deployment. Additional staff and drivers have been assigned for round-the-clock operations.

The city has been facing severe flooding and extremely heavy rainfall due to climate change, and since 2021, the ruling DMK has been expanding and enlarging underground stormwater drains to fix this. Though the work hasn't been completed fully, authorities are confident the flooding would not be there largely.