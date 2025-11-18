Are Schools In Chennai Closed Today Due To Rain? Here's All You Need To Know

Heavy rainfall continues to lash Tamil Nadu as weather conditions remain influenced by a strengthening low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The capital city, Chennai, is also witnessing spells of moderate to heavy rain.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for eight districts in southern Tamil Nadu - Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Theni - advising residents to remain alert.

A yellow alert has been issued for these districts along with Chennai. However, no school holiday has been declared for Chennai as of now.



The southern belt of the state recorded widespread rain on Monday, and the weather department had sounded a heavy rainfall warning. District administrations have been reviewing the need to close schools and colleges based on local conditions.

In Tamil Nadu, the Cuddalore district Collector, CP Aditya Senthilkumar, announced a holiday for schools due to persistent rain. Other districts may issue similar directives depending on rainfall intensity and safety concerns.

For now, schools and educational institutions in Chennai are expected to remain open on Tuesday, as no official order for closure has been issued. Parents and students are advised to check with individual institutions for the latest updates.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Puducherry has declared a holiday for all government, government-aided and private schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal for the day (November 18). Education Minister A. Namassivayam made the announcement late on Monday.