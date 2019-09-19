Chennai Weather: Rain Brings Relief To Parched City, Twitter Is Loving It

Chennai | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: September 19, 2019 10:47 IST
Chennai: 

Chennai received moderate rain last night, bringing much-needed respite to the parched city. Nearby Nungambakkam also received 74 mm rain till 5 am today. In its latest forecast, Met Office has predicted light showers through the day due to uppper cyclonic storm.

Rainfall has cheered up Twitter too with users posting rain pictures and videos.

Chennai ready for more rain, tweeted a user.

"Waking up to bliss," tweeted another user.

Some people are happily storing water too.

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water stress for the past several months as Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water has reached its lowest level. Scorching heat and delayed monsoon further escalated the situation.



