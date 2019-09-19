Chennai Weather: Rain Brings Relief To Parched City, Twitter Is Loving It

Chennai weather: Rain bring respite to parched city reeling under water crisis.

Chennai received moderate rain last night, bringing much-needed respite to the parched city. Nearby Nungambakkam also received 74 mm rain till 5 am today. In its latest forecast, Met Office has predicted light showers through the day due to uppper cyclonic storm.

Rainfall has cheered up Twitter too with users posting rain pictures and videos.

Rains do rejuvenate the soul. :) And am sure they are recharging the ground water supply to the city #chennairains — Chitra Ravi (@chitraravi) September 19, 2019

Chennai ready for more rain, tweeted a user.

#chennairains After receiving more than 12 cms of rain ready to take more Kodungaiyur,Chennai pic.twitter.com/IeDl50WPLx — clement v (@kalikesam) September 19, 2019

Chennai is absolutely Beautiful right now😍❤️#chennairains — Sravan Kumar (@vpsravan) September 18, 2019

"Waking up to bliss," tweeted another user.

Some people are happily storing water too.

Thanks for a heavy showers.. Managed to save around 100+ litres of rain water. Adding to my already existing 600 litres of rain water which will hold good for next 8 to 9 months @TiwariNK.

#chennairainspic.twitter.com/5Eqbtc8QsG — Srinivasan Rangarajan⚓ (@srinivas88) September 19, 2019

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water stress for the past several months as Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water has reached its lowest level. Scorching heat and delayed monsoon further escalated the situation.

