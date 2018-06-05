Six-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted, Murdered In Haryana The body of the victim was found on Sunday from a pit near the farmhouse of a Congress leader in Balegarh village of Yamunanagar.

Police said that the throat of the minor girl was slit (Representational) Chandigarh: The Haryana Police on Monday launched an investigation into the brutal murder of a six-year-old girl, who was also sexually assaulted, in a village in the state's Yamunanagar district.



A post-mortem examination of the victim on Monday confirmed sexual assault, police sources said.



The body of the victim was found on Sunday from a pit near the farmhouse of a Congress leader in Balegarh village of Yamunanagar, around 100 km from here.



The victim went missing on Saturday afternoon.



Police said that the throat of the minor girl was slit.



A case of murder and sexual assault has been registered against unidentified persons by police.



The victim's father, who hails from Jharkhand, is working as a farm labourer at the farmhouse of the Congress leader. The family has been living in the area for nearly six years.



