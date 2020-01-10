Punjab Police Arrests 3 With Drones Used To Smuggle Drugs From Pakistan

Drones were launched from the Indian side to bring drugs from Pakistan, cops said (Representational)

The Punjab Police on Friday arrested three people with two drones used for smuggling drugs from Pakistan.

One of the drones was recovered from the Modhe village while the second was recovered from Karnal, Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said addressing the media in Chandigarh on Friday.

These drones were launched from the Indian side of the border to bring drugs from Pakistan, the DGP.

Those arrested have been identified as Dharminder, Balkar and Rahul. Around Rs 6.22 lakh in cash was recovered from them, he said.