COVID-19: 6-Month-Old Girl Infected With Coronavirus Dies At Chandigarh Hospital

The girl was admitted to the PGIMER for corrective heart surgery (Representational)

A six-month-old girl who had tested positive for coronavirus died at Chandigarh's PGIMER on Thursday.

The girl was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for corrective heart surgery. She was from Phagwara.

The girl, who was on ventilator support, had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

She had a congenital heart defect, officials said.

A PGIMER spokesperson said died at 12.47 pm on Thursday.

She was first treated in Phagwara and then at a Ludhiana hospital. She was later referred to the PGIMER, officials said.

She was admitted to the Advanced Paediatric Centre on April 9 but was later shifted to the COVID facility at Nehru Hospital Extension, they said.

